Spanish classic: FC Barcelona loses two figures to face Real Madrid

The presence of the defenders Gerard Piqué Y Sergi Roberto is the main novelty of the squad list that the Barcelona coach, Ronald Koeman, gave after training this Friday for the LaLiga Classic against him Real Madrid.

Piqué, absent the last month after relapsing from his right knee injury in the tie of Copa del Rey against Sevilla, he has received medical discharge, as well as Sergi Roberto, on leave for the last two months due to an injury to the anterior rectus of the right thigh.

The El Clásico will be missed by goalkeeper Norberto Murara ‘Neto’ and attackers Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati, due to injury, and midfielder Matheus Fernandes due to technical decision.

In total, Koeman has summoned 23 players for this Saturday’s game in Valdebebas: Ter Stegen, Dest, Piqué, Araujo, Sergio Busquets, Griezmann, Pjanic, Braithwaite, Messi, Dembélé, Riqui Puig, Lenglet, Pedri, Trincao, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Umtiti, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Ilaix, Mingueza and Arnau Tenas.

