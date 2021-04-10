Spanish classic: David Faitelson surrenders to the triumph of Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real Madrid has become the momentary new leader in the Spanish League, by winning the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium to Barcelona, ​​in a new edition of Classic Spanish in action from matchday 30 in the 2020-2021 season.

After the 90 minutes lived in the Spanish capital, David faitelson, the critic and commentator of ESPN, praised the victory obtained by the merengue team led by the French coach Zinedine Zidane.

Read also: Cruz Azul ‘scares’ Chivas with the help of Luis Romo and Jonathan Rodríguez

“Madrid is the new leader of soccer in Spain and has one foot in the semifinals of the Champions League. Not bad, then, for a team that seemed doomed to fail …”.

Madrid is the new leader of football in Spain and has one foot in the semifinals of the Champions League. Not bad, then, for a team that seemed doomed to fail … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 10, 2021

“Benzema’s goal was worth the Classic … A great technical gesture …”.

“Gran Clásico. Madrid wins, but Barça was close and competed until the end … The difference, the first half, where the” meringues “were better …”, he wrote.

Read also: Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Raoul Ortiz stands at the feet of Karim Benzema after the Spanish Classic

Benzema’s goal was worth the Classic …

A great technical gesture … – David Faitelson (@Faitelson_ESPN) April 10, 2021