Spanish Civil Guard YouTube account hacked with XRP scam

The official YouTube account of the Spanish Civil Guard has been hacked by XRP scammers. The technique used could be a case of spear phishing.

On Friday May 28, Spain’s oldest law enforcement agency suffered a hack into its official YouTube account by a group of hackers.

As you can see, the name has been changed to “Ripple – XRP Foundation” and all its content has been deleted.

Spear phishing is not new

Spear phishing or identity theft is a much more personal type of hack compared to traditional methods. According to security firm Kaspersky:

“Spear phishing is an email or electronic communications scam targeting a specific individual, organization, or business.”

For this reason, spear phishing requires research on a specific target so it could be a protracted and investigated attack, designed to obtain the details of the Civil Guard personnel account.

Last July 2020, BeInCrypto reported on a massive hack that affected several accounts from Bill Gates, Kanye West, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Uber, Apple among many others.

According to the official Twitter statement, spear phishing attacks They took advantage of “human vulnerabilities” to fool employees of the social media giant.

