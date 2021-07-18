Spanish cinema says goodbye to Pilar Bardem: “Brave, free and committed woman”

When Javier Bardem won the Oscar in 2007 for ‘No Country for Old Men’, his mother was in the audience, surrounded by Hollywood stars. He gave a speech of thanks in perfect English, but before finishing he apologized and said he had to speak in Spanish: “Mom, this is for you. This is for your grandparents, for your parents, Rafael and Matilde, this is for the comedians of Spain, who have brought dignity and pride to our trade like you. This is for Spain”.

It’s not that Pilar Bardem needed an Oscar, but she had it somehow. The actress, descendant and matriarch of, as her son said, comedians, has died this Saturday at the age of 82. It was announced by one of her three children, Carlos Bardem: “We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has passed away. She has left in peace, without suffering and surrounded by the love of her own.” According to El País, the 82-year-old actress had been admitted to a clinic for a long time for a lung disease.

She was born in Seville in 1939, daughter of the actors Rafael Bardem and Matilde Muñoz Sampedro, sister of the filmmaker Juan Antonio Bardem, niece of actresses; Pilar Bardem has been part of the spinal cord of Spanish cinema during the 20th century. Not only for her work as an interpreter, but also for her union activism, fighter for the labor rights of her profession.

She won a Goya in 1995, for Best Supporting Actress in ‘No one will speak of us when we are dead’, but beyond all awards her presence, her face and her voice were as unmistakable as her honesty and political commitment. “La Bardem” worked with Pedro Almodóvar, Fernando Fernán Gómez, Bigas Luna or Agustín Díaz Yanes; She made film, theater and television and her fight for labor rights led her to be president of the AISGE between 2002 and 2018.

“Mother of all”

It is not uncommon for Spanish cinema to mourn the loss of a woman so important to the industry. Loles León, Asier Etxeandia, Daniel Guzmán or Fernando Tejero are some of the “comedians” who have dedicated heartfelt farewells to him on social networks. Etxeandia has called her “mother of all”, and all agree in pointing out the strength and courage with which she lived and fought all her life.

#PilarBardem leaves us and Spanish cinema and theater lose a great actress.

My heart, with your family in these difficult times. A big hug for Carlos, Mónica and Javier. pic.twitter.com/clEwmsnFfS – Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 17, 2021

My respect for the great Pilar Bardem. My condolences to the family. Always in the memory a strong and brave woman. ? Andreu Buenafuente (@Buenafuente) July 17, 2021

“I can only confess to you, for those who want to read it, that my children, my trade and commitment to society and the causes that I consider just have been and are my life.”

DEP Pilar Bardem https://t.co/oueTS6iQLv ? Eduardo Noriega (@Norihouse) July 17, 2021

Sad news. A great actress has passed away, a woman committed to her profession and to social causes … a reference: Pilar Bardem. My thoughts with loved ones ??????? . May the earth be light to you, partner? https://t.co/psNXDBXs8J ? Victor Clavijo (@VctorClavijo) July 17, 2021