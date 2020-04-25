Spain issued guidelines on Saturday that allow children to go outdoors after six weeks living under one of the strictest isolations in Europe, with the numbers confirming a daily count of coronavirus deaths well below the peak earlier this month.

Spain’s Ministry of Health reported that 378 more people died after being diagnosed with coronavirus, a small increase from Friday’s 367, the lowest total in the last month, but well below the 950 peak on April 2 .

The total number of deaths in one of the countries most affected by the virus grew to 22,902 and the number of cases rose to 233,759 from 219,764 the previous day.

Spain sees sufficient evidence that the virus is under control to begin to loosen its isolation. Children were testing their masks in anticipation of the first taste of the outdoors since Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez declared a state of emergency on March 14.

The government said that children under the age of 14 will be able to, from Sunday, do one hour of supervised activity outside the home each day, between 9 am and 9 pm, staying within a radius of one kilometer of their homes.

Adults can accompany up to three children, who will not be able to use playgrounds and need to adhere to the guidelines of social distance, staying at least two meters from other people.

The government has yet to say when confinement measures will be eased for other children.

Spain’s chief of emergency health, Fernando Simon, asked people to avoid “excessive euphoria” over measures that reduce confinement and said that “we need to maintain collective responsibility”.

Police officials have urged parents not to abuse the system and ensure that their children follow the rules.

On April 13, sectors such as construction and manufacturing were allowed to reopen, but with most people still confined to their homes except for essential reasons, stores, bars and public spaces remain closed.

Catalonia’s regional president, Quim Torra, announced the region’s plan to ease isolation measures, including specific times for children of different ages to take to the streets.

Defending his measures, which ignore guidelines from the Ministry of Health and underline the discontent in some regions with the national reaction, Torra said: “We have the right to have our own plan to reduce confinement”.

In Pineda de Mar, in northeastern Spain, volunteer seamstresses worked hard to make masks for children before the measure began to decrease confinement.

“More than 100 people are producing protective equipment,” city mayor Xavier Amor told .. “We started with masks and then we went on with demands from hospitals, health centers and nursing homes”.

