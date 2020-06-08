In the last year, the use of social network applications in Spain has exploded among children between the ages of four and 15. According to a study of 60,000 volunteer families in Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States using the Qustodio parental control tool, From 37 minutes a day in January of last year it has gone down to 83 minutes in February 2020.

The winning application in growth in this period has been TikTok, which has seen that 24 minutes of use in May 2019 have become 60 in February 2020, representing a positive difference of 150%. The figure of the harvested by the Chinese company is spectacular, because has been placed just 3 minutes from the daily use of YouTube, which is the leader in video applications.

Thus the coronavirus has changed the habit of consuming social networks and video.

Qustodio has included juicy data on how children and adolescents have reacted to the confinement of the coronavirus that, remember, for many of them it started somewhat earlier than for adults. If all the big platforms had been growing, this crisis has increased usage time even faster.

The use of TikTok has grown 18% from February onwards, and that of Instagram 24% (up to 89 minutes a day), which has even reinforced the leadership position of the Facebook platform, which is relatively far from its persecutors, Tiktok and YouTube, who have been left with 75 and 71 minutes. At a general level throughout the year, Instagram is already as big in use as its competitors have been “thanks” to COVID-19.

Instagram remains the leading application until the age of 15, by far

The most benefited in this regard has been HouseParty. In February, only 0.2% of children and adolescents used this platform for video calls and games, while during COVID has reached a 20% quota. Beyond the time they spend using them, it is interesting to see how many children and adolescents of the total population use the services.

As for video, 88% of the studied population uses YouTube, 28% Netflix, 10% Twitch, 6% Movistar + and 3% Disney Channel. At the level of social network applications, in Spain, Instagram is found in almost half of the total devices, with 47.7%.

It may not be surprising, but the figure is more than double that of the United Kingdom and the United States. The same occurs with the TikTok data, which already reaches 37.7% of children and adolescents. From there, It is somewhat more shocking that Snapchat has a higher share here than in the other two countries, while the use of Facebook and Twitter is even.

