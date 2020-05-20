On the last day 8, clubs in the Spanish Championship returned to their activities, with individual training for athletes. On Monday, the teams began to train collectively, in small groups of ten players. The training is following a strict protocol imposed by LaLiga, which aims to ensure the health of all employees.

To ensure the well-being of the players and members of the club’s coaching staff and to ensure the safe return of football, LaLiga has spent the past few weeks agreeing to an extensive ‘Return to Training’ protocol with sports authorities and the Spanish government, as well as as with clubs. This protocol is in progress, with the intention of resuming the Spanish Championship during the month of June.

“This protocol has been developed over several weeks with clubs and other specialists, which allows for a smooth, organized, orderly and, above all, safe return to training. By maintaining close collaboration between LaLiga, clubs and specialists doctors, professional football will be safer than taking a trip to the local supermarket, “said LaLiga president Javier Tebas.

The Spanish Championship clubs returned to training in May, following a strict protocol (Photo: Disclosure / Real Madrid)

Photo: Gazeta Esportiva

Before returning from training, all players were tested for the new coronavirus. Five athletes have been diagnosed with the virus and will remain in quarantine for the next few days. They will only start training after testing twice negative for covid-19.

LaLiga also released information about the symptoms of the new coronavirus to clubs, details of testing procedures and instructions on how to travel to training sessions. The guides were designed to ensure safety first.

“The return of football is a sign that society is progressing towards the new normal. It will also bring back an element of life that people in Spain and around the world know and love. This is a phased approach and our return will not be complete until the stands are again full of fans “, concluded Tebas.

