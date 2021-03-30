Spanish boxing begins to awaken from lethargy

Spanish boxing is one of the sports most affected by the pandemic. Without the important support of a television, many promoters saw how doing their events without fans was unfeasible. For this reason, in 2021, except for the Alannia Resorts League, which is funded by the Spanish Federation (it has regularity), and an event in Guardamar del Segura in which several promoters joined, the activity has been stopped. The lethargy begins to break next week.

On Friday, Euskobox organizes an event that will be attended by Caco Barreto, Kevin Baldospino, Fran Mendoza, Chimo Eddine and Tetef. A day later, Gallego Prada and Team Solé organize an event in Badía del Vallés in which they will put important names in the fray. Melania Sorroche, European bantamweight champion, Franky Urquiaga, who is a contender for the European Union lightweight championship, and Alejandro Moya, Spanish super lightweight champion, will once again step on the ring. They will do it in two shooting matches, but with a clear objective. The Professional Boxing Committee announced this week that Gallego Prada will organize an event in May that will feature a defense of the European by Melania Sorroche, who will face Elodie Bouchlaka, and the duel between Urquiaga and Marvin Petit for the European Union Lightweight Championship.

In addition, this Thursday the first Nationals were confirmed, a belt that suffered a lot in 2020: only one could be played. The March 27, MGZ Promotions organizes an event in Pamplona, ​​which will have an audience, in which David Soria will defend the Spanish Super Welterweight Championship against José Gregorio Suero. While, April 10 KO Boxing organizes an event with a double National. The welterweight will be played Jon Míguez and Ricardo Roser and the one with the super feather will be played Juan Félix Gómez and Diego Valtierra. In this case, the place of the event and whether it will be possible to attend will be confirmed next week.

On the other hand, Remember that on April 23, Matchroom will organize its second event in Spain. It will be in Barcelona and will have the European defenses of Sandor Martín (super lightweight) and Andoni Gago (feather) and that will also have the matches of Sergio García and Kerman Lejarraga (ten rounds). What’s more, they are waiting to know the future of Ángel Moreno. The Madrilenian was going to play the European fly in Italy, but his rival, Mohammed Obbadi, does not really have Italian nationality and is not eligible. A serious error for the EBU, since it has been twice champion of the European Union. Leaving it aside, the situation of the Madrilenian is waiting. The EBU must appoint a new co-applicant. The champion of the European Union, Juan Hinostroza, could be designated, although he has Jay Harris ahead. In his case we have to wait, but for now it is clear that Spanish boxing is coming out of its lethargy.