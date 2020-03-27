We recommend 5 books about NBA written in Spain that you can buy through Amazon in these times of quarantine due to the coronavirus, in which reading can save us many afternoons of boredom:

1. The dream of my sleeplessness (Antoni Daimiel)

This is a very personal and nocturnal look at the last three decades of rediscovery, fantasy, fusion and excellence of NBA basketball. More than fifteen years ago, the author received the television opportunity to transfer, tell and explain a fantasy world, having to sacrifice his physiological patterns and relationships. Along with the well-remembered Andrés Montes, Antoni Daimiel changed his routine and sought refuge at dawn to manage the progressive proximity of the best basketball league in the world and its protagonists, live broadcasts and the exodus of Spanish players to the American competition.

Trips to the United States full of anecdotes and memories with the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan, with the irruption and titles of the San Antonio Spurs by Tim Duncan and the return of glory to the Los Angeles Lakers with Phil Jackson. A chronological process of how The NBA, a distant and galactic reverie, has become a competition with a leading role of several Spanish players, followed with extraordinary interest by a wide community of fans that has not stopped growing since the forceful emergence of Pau Gasol, and his decade prodigious, until the recent media impact of Ricky Rubio. Stories of sports journalism, television, basketball. Travel stories, sports, social and personal profiles of NBA stars, criminal records and a pink and black chronicle of the best players in the world complete this universe compiled by Antoni Daimiel.

2. Under the hoop: Learning from success and failure (Pau Gasol)

“No one said it was easy to achieve your dreams. But if you have a true passion and place all your hopes in it, the effort to achieve them will always pay off,” says Pau Gasol who, in Bajo el aro, shares with the readers the values ​​that They have taken him to the top in his sports career and personal career.

There is nothing more beautiful than being able to develop our talent and do it with passion. In line with his experience throughout a spectacular sports career, in which he has obtained titles but has also lost finals, he has known victories and defeats over the horn, he has lived moments with an exceptional form and also the frustration of injuries, Pau Gasol shares in Bajo el aro the principles and values ​​that have made him a role model.

In this very personal text, which inspires through example and reflection, Gasol addresses how talent, effort, balance or the need for permanent reinvention can be applied to both leadership and sports or business entrepreneurship and to our day. a day.

3. 101 NBA stories. Tales of glory and tragedy (Gonzalo Vázquez)

Gonzalo Vázquez immerses us in the narration of 101 exciting stories, breaking down the context in which they occurred and delving into the depths of his scenes. Beneath the usual list of names and titles lies the true mystery of a fascinating universe that enriches the life of any competition. Stories of victories and defeats, of epic and failure, of strategy and anecdote, in a work that allows us to understand and enjoy the tastiest legacy of American basketball.

4. Michael Jordan. Rel king of the game (Máximo José Tobías)

It is the great basketball myth. The most media player and the one who has best known how to sell his image throughout history. His life, however, is full of superhuman efforts: a fierce fight, a great instinct to overcome and constant challenges. This book also explains how behind the monster thirsty for victories and demanding of himself and others, a sensitive man with those around him hid. Almost never with rivals.

5. Invasion or victory. Foreigners in the NBA (Gonzalo Vázquez, Máximo José Tobías)

This book is divided into two well differentiated but complementary parts. The first, written by Gonzalo Vázquez, is structured through the analysis of a triple immigration (ethnicity, religion and race), to which are added nationality and politics; a thesis that enriches the investigation and multiplies his interest, explaining in detail, with concrete examples, the change in trend in the access of players, especially Europeans, to the NBA. The contribution of Máximo José Tobías begins in the eighties and makes a journey by the most representative foreigners who have achieved the dream of reaching the American professional league, deepening the difficulties of access to a world that was believed to be impregnable. From Sabonis to Yao Ming, passing through Kukoc, Tony Parker, the Gasols or Manu Ginobili, players from the five continents who have done the miracle of landing, and succeeding, invading the best basketball league in the world.

.