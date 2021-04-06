Spanish Bolsava eliminates Slovak Schmiedlova in Bogotá

04/06/2021 at 4:13 AM CEST

EFE / Bogotá

The Spanish Aliona Bolsava, 108 of the WTA ranking, defeated this Monday by 6-4, 3-6 and 6-1 to the Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round of the Bogotá tournament and will face in the round of 16 the winner of the match between her compatriot Sara Sorribes and the Italian Sara Errani.

Bolsava, who has won six individual titles on the ITF circuit, knocked out the champion of the 2018 edition in two hours and six minutes in a very close match that became unbalanced in the last set, in which the Spanish swept a rival has not won a WTA title since winning in the Colombian capital three years ago.

On the other hand, the Colombian Emiliana Arango, 20, was eliminated by the Chinese Yafan Wang, eighth favorite for the title, in a very close match that ended with partial 6-4, 5-7 and 7-5.

In the early hours, Nuria Párrizas Diaz won 6-3 and 6-2 over Cristina Bucsa in the Spanish duel of the first round, while the Italian Jasmine Paolini, 103 of the global ranking, swept the American Kristie Ahn with partials of 6-3 and 6-0. The Swiss Stefanie Vogele, who in a close match beat the French Chloé Paquet 3-6, 6-1 and 6-4 in a close match also obtained their pass to the second round; the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, who defeated the German Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2 and 6-3, and the Chinese Zheng Saisai, the main favorite for the title, who defeated the American Usue Maitane 6-3 and 6-1 Arconada.

The tournament, which is the most important of the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 at the Country Club in Bogotá and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.

Tuesday matches

Sara Errani (ITA) vs. Sara Sorribes (ESP)

Irina Bara (RUM) vs. Arantxa Rus (NED)

Tamara Zidansek (SLO) vs. Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)

Astra Sharma (AUS) vs. Giulia Gatto-Monticone (ITA)

María Camila Osorio (COL) vs. Sachia Vickery (USA)

Clara Tauson (DIN) vs. Daniela Seguel (CHI)

Leonie Kung (SUI) vs. Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Mihaela Buzarnescu (RUM) vs. Harmony Tan (FRA)

Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) vs. Jessica Plazas (COL).