Spanish banks do not notice the liquidation of the Archegos ‘hedge fund’ on the stock market

This Monday Credit Suisse and Nomura warned that they could register multimillion-dollar losses linked to a US fund that they did not name but that according to The Wall Street Journal would be Archegos Capital, which has undertaken a liquidation worth 30,000 million dollars.

European banks do not notice the liquidation of the Archegos hedge fund on the stock market

According to all Wall Street analysts The hedge fund of Chinese origin Archegos Capital Management defaulted in the last day of March a request for greater guarantees to invest in a leveraged way after the value of your investments yielded well below the amount of financing (credit) that supported them, which in English is known as ‘margin call’.

Margin calls are notices from a stock broker – banks, in many cases – indicating to an investor that he is running out of margin in his account, that is, that the guarantees that cover the risks associated with his positions have been exhausted, for what is necessary to provide more guarantees or assume latent losses.

This massive closure of liquidity was led by the US investment bank Goldman Sachs, which disposed of more than 10 billion in shares of the hedge fund. The operation also caught the Credit Suisse (-13.8%) and Japanese Nomura (-16.33%), which suffered major falls in the stock market on Monday.

In addition to Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank also ordered the liquidation of the hedge fund led by Bill Hwang. According to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal, the asset liquidation would have been around 30,000 million dollars and would have put a large number of lots of shares on the market, increasing the volatility of the stock market since Friday.

Nomura faces losses of $ 2 billion and in Credit Suisse’s case of between $ 3 and $ 4 billion, according to the Financial Times.

Analysts, however, do not believe that this closure of liquidity will have an impact on European banks. This same Tuesday, in fact, the Ibex 35 closed very close to 8,600 points thanks to the advances of the entire banking sector and the German Dax 30 and the EuroStoxx50 recorded all-time highs. Banco Sabadell posted an increase of 5.45%, Caixabank rose 3.71%, BBVA 3.02%, Banco Santander 2.71% and Bankinter 2.44%.

From Renta 4 they argue that the Archegos case “in principle seems limited, not systemic.” “As long as it is not the tip of an iceberg and there are many things behind it, much more hedge funds involved … At first we believe that it is an isolated case and we do not think that the Archegos case will go further and affect more banks of Those of us who already know what the Japanese investment bank Nomura is like, which is not among the ten largest in the world, and Credit Suisse, which is also very far from US investment banks such as Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley, which closed positions to Archegos ”, comments the Investment Strategies trading analyst, Carlos Gil.

For the reassurance of investors in banks, the European banking sector index, the Stoxx Banks, which is the reference for all technical analysts, is trading at highs in the last twelve months above 89 points.