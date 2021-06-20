Spanish ATP Ranking | Feliciano descends many positions

The greatest novelty that the Spanish ATP ranking This week Carlos Taberner is approaching the top 100 as the weeks go by. The fact that he won the title at the Challenger in Aix en Provence this weekend has helped him to continue climbing positions. On the other hand, we must highlight the tremendous decline of Feliciano López, who dropped 25 positions to place number 89. Below we show you how the ranking of Spaniards is:

Rafael Nadal: 3º Roberto Bautista: 10º Pablo Carreño: 13º Alejandro Davidovich: 35º Albert Ramos: 40º Jaume Munar: 69º Pablo Andújar: 70º Carlos Alcaraz: 75º Feliciano López: 89º Roberto Carballés: 100º Fernando Verdasco: 102º Pedro Martínez: 107º Carlos Taberner : 113º Bernabé Zapata: 125º

