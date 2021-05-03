Spanish ATP Ranking | Eleven players remain in the top 100

The clay court season has started in the best possible way for the Spanish army. After seeing Pablo Carreño coming out as champion of the ATP 250 Marbella already Rafael Nadal in the Count of Godó, this week has been Albert ramos who has been the main protagonist of Spanish tennis. Currently there are still eleven Hispanics who continue within the top 100. The most important novelty of the week, as is logical, is the rise of nine positions by Albert Ramos. Good week also for Pedro Martínez who climbs six positions and takes oxygen in that fight to stay in this select group.

1st Rafael Nadal (-, 2nd) 2nd Roberto Bautista (-, 11th) 3rd Pablo Carreño (-, 12th) 4th Albert Ramos (+9, 37th) 5th Alejandro Davidovich (-1, 49th) 6th Feliciano López (+1, 59th ) 7º Fernando Verdasco (-, 71º) 8º Pablo Andújar (-, 79º) 9º Jaume Munar (-, 87º) 10º Pedro Martínez (+6, 94º) 11º Roberto Carballés (-4, 97º) 12º Carlos Alcaraz (-, 120º )

