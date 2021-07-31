Spanish athletes performance today, Friday, July 31 – Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES AND DATES – 2021

The Spanish team made up of Ana Godoy, Fernando Alarza, Miriam Casillas and Mario Mola has qualified tenth in the mixed triathlon relays, a discipline that made its debut in the Olympic program in Tokyo.

The first gold in history went to Great Britain, who with Jessica Learmonth, Jonathan Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won with a time of 1h23: 41, followed by the United States, 14 seconds, and France, triple world champion, who entered third at 23 seconds.

The mixed triathlon relays were contested by teams made up of two women and two men, each of whom had to cover the super sprint distance of the three disciplines: 300 meters of swimming, 6.8 km by bicycle and running on foot. 2 km.

