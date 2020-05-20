The mythical plucking that George Harrison composed in ‘Here comes the sun’ begins and we see Rufus T. Firefly on vocals and guitar. Here comes the sun, says the singer. Here you eat the sun and I say it’s all right. Then Alberto Jiménez from Miss Caffeina: Little darling, it’s been a long cold lonely winter joins. And later we see Carlos Tarque, from M Clan: Little darling, it seems like years since it’s been here.

All these Spanish musicians arrive at the perfect time to cover ‘Here comes the sun’. The Beatles song told us that the sun always comes after a harsh winter, a fact that can be extrapolated to any metaphor that helps us wait for calm after the storm. And in this case, there is no better meaning for the song than the light in the coronavirus tunnel after knowing we are entering a plan of de-escalation that, as Anni B Sweet says, will achieve the smiles returning to the faces (the smiles returning to the faces).

The song comes to us from the hand of ‘Sesiones Movistar +’, the concert program presented by Arturo Paniagua that has been transformed into a homemade version (or rather, into an ‘In Da House’ version, the name with which they themselves are called).

Next Friday we will be able to see the complete program, but those of Miss Caffeina could not resist the temptation to publish a preview on their Instagram account the same day that millions of Spaniards expected the ‘release’ plan after 45 days of confinement. , uncertainty, anguish and farewells that could not be veiled.

But it seems that there is less left to return to normality that is becoming increasingly difficult to remember. This is what George Harrison promised us and this is what we are promised fifty years later by Rufus T. Firefly, Izal, Anni B Sweet, Rafa Val (Viva Sweden), Alberto Jiménez (Miss Caffeina), Bely Basarte, Carlos Tarque, Óscar Ferrer (Varry Brava ), Vega and Rebeca Jiménez: “Sun, sun, sun, here it comes”, sing in unison in the chorus.