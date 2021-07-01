Spanish artistic gymnastics team confirmed to travel to Tokyo

07/01/2021 at 5:26 PM CEST

.

The Spanish gymnastics team confirmed this Thursday, through a statement, the list of athletes who will represent Spain in the next Tokyo Olympic Games that will take place from July 23 to August 8.

The artistic gymnastics female team will be formed by Roxana Popa, Alba Petisco, Laura Bechdejú Y Marina Gonzalez, who will be accompanied by the national coach, Lucia Guisado, and the coach Eva Maria Rueda.

While on the male side they will participate Nestor Abad, Nicolau Mir, Thierno Boubacar Diallo, Joel silver Y Rayderley Shoe, who was added to the list after getting his place individually. Will direct Fernando Síscar, national coach and Benjamin Bango, trainer.