Spanish Amateur Championships-Day 1

Press release

The first day of the Palencia 2021 Spanish Championships was played. A lot of action and a good level.

-51 kg Female:

Marta López Del Arbol (IND) defeats Raquel Martínez (PVA) by unanimous decision.

Laura Fuertes (AST) defeats Lorena Martínez (VAL) by unanimous decision.

-57 kg Male:

Brando Coronel (MAD) defeats Antonio Barrul (CYL1) by WO.

Mokhlis Aouach (CATA) defeats Duvan Darío Molano (VAL) by split decision

Wilson Tabares (GAL) defeats Mohamed Zouaki (CANT) by RSC in the third round.

Gabriel Escobar (IND) defeats Andrés Aníbal López (CANA) by unanimous decision.

-60 kg Male:

Eduardo Torres (CATA) defeats Antonio Montesinos (AND) by split decision.

-63 kg Male:

Alexander Barros (GAL) defeats Sebastián Trabado (EXT) by RSC in the third round.

Ricardo Longo (CYL1) defeats Unai Arroyo (NAV) by WO.

Kevin Camacho (CATA) defeats Oliver Alexander Alfaro (CANA) by unanimous decision.

Zine Eddine Chaoui (LRJ) defeats Juan Tovar (VAL) by unanimous decision.

Jaime Romero (AND) defeats Enrique José Florentino (AST) by split decision.

-69 kg Male:

Elías Sebastián Pinoargote (CATA) defeats David Ansotegi (LRJ) by unanimous decision.

Abraham David Ferrero (CYL2) defeats Eric Mateus da Silva (NAV) by split decision.

Cristian Delgado (CANA) defeats David Oswaldo Cajilima (BAL) by unanimous decision.

Sergio Martinez (IND) defeats Alexis García (CYL1) by WO.

Aaron González (GAL) defeats Iván Vigo (PVA) by unanimous decision.

Leopoldo Barbero (MAD) defeats Iván Torres (EXT) by unanimous decision.

Ismael Conde (VAL) defeats Félix Corada (CANT) by RSC in the first round.

Manuel García Pereira (AST) defeats Jaime Monje (AND) by split decision.

-75 kg Male:

Miguel Cuadrado (CYL1) defeats Carlos Sánchez (LRJ) by RSC in the second round.

Aitor Castells (CATA) defeated by RSC-I in the first round to Adrián Mahugo (EXT).

Abel Roman (AND) defeats Raúl Toca De Celis (CANT) by unanimous decision.

Enmanuel Gutiérrez (AST) defeats Txomin Iturbe (NAV) by WO.

David Álvarez (GAL) defeats Marc Lucel (BAL) by unanimous decision.

Pablo Coy (MUR) defeats Aarón Miñambres (CYL2) by unanimous decision.

-81 kg Male:

Raúl Zapata (EXT) defeats Rubén Castellanos (CYL2) by unanimous decision.

Nicolás Menendez (AST) defeats Izan Lacunza (NAV) by WO.

Carlos Alberto Lamela (CATA) defeats Iván Ariel González (BAL) by split decision.