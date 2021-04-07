Spaniards’ schedules at the 85th Augusta Masters

04/07/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

The Augusta Masters will start this Thursday, on the 1st tee with interesting game groups, especially those that affect Spanish players. In the first two days of play, the Spanish will play some of the main favorites for the title.

The first to make his debut will be Sergio García, from Castellón, who will start at 10:18 in the morning, six hours more in Spain (16.10) along with the American, Webb Simpson and the South African Christian Bezuidenhout.

At 10.30 a.m. (4.30 p.m. in Spain), the world number one and defender of the title, the American Dustin Johnson, will do so. who will share the game with the English Lee Westwood, and the amateur TYler Strafaci.

Rahm, with McIlroy

At 10:42 (4:42 in Spain), it will be Jon Rahm’s turn, who will be accompanied by two clear contenders for the first victory at the Masters, the American Xander Schauffele and the No-Irish, Rory McIlroy, in search of the Masters, and to close the circle of victories in the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Finally, Txema Olazábal is scheduled to start at the Masters, starting at 11:54 a.m. (5:54 p.m. in Spain) with Matt Wallace and Lanto Griffin.