Runners and cyclists from all over Spain left their homes earlier this Saturday, 2, with adults allowed to exercise for the first time in seven weeks, when the government began easing restrictions on the new coronavirus.

In Barcelona, ​​runners and cyclists flocked to the beach, while surfers and paddleboarders surfed the waves.

Mar Visser, 45, who lost his job as an event planner, was running along the way in Castelldefels, a city close to Barcelona.

“I look forward to it. It’s better than running around my house or doing yoga or Pilates on the inside,” she said.

In Madrid, cyclists and skaters walked the wide avenues of the city, hiding under police tape mounted to prevent people from gathering in common areas.

Stricken by one of the worst outbreaks of covid-19 in the world, Spain imposed a strict blockade in March, confining the majority of the population to their homes on all but essential trips.

Sports and recreational activities were banned when the authorities endeavored to prevent the spread of the disease and to ease the burden of the affected health system.

Charlotte Fraser-Prynne, 41, a British government affairs consultant, was one of the first to relish the new freedom to exercise – for a run at 6 am, near the city’s Retiro Park.

While the park remained closed, hundreds of people were running on the sidewalk around it.

“I have been looking forward to this for weeks. I was playing with my friends who would be the first to go out in Madrid. I am very happy to leave after six weeks of yoga videos,” she said.

With the drop in the infection rate and the recovery of hospitals, the government changed its focus to reopen the country and revitalize the economy.

Last weekend, children under 14 were allowed to go out for an hour a day of supervised activity.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a four-stage plan to return the country to what he called “the new normality“until the end of June.

To avoid overcrowding as people leave, the government has implemented a shift system, allocating different times to different age groups.

Companies that operate by appointment, such as hairdressers, may open from Monday, 4. Bars and restaurants will remain closed for at least another week.

Spain recorded a number of deaths from 24,824 due to illness and more than 215 thousand cases. The blockade hit the economy and the government expects gross domestic product (GDP) to contract 9.2% in 2020. / .

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.