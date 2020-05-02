All Spaniards can leave their homes again this Saturday to walk or play sports, after 48 days of strict confinement to stop the epidemic of the new coronavirus.

After having authorized children under the age of 14 to leave since April 26, the government went one step further in easing the conditions of confinement imposed since March 14, which was one of the most rigid in the world .

Until now, the Spaniards could only leave their home to go to work –in case teleworking was not possible–, buy food, go to the pharmacy, the doctor or take short walks with the dogs.

“I’m going out for the first time for a little walk,” Amalia García Manso, 87, wearing a mask and gloves, told ., walking slowly down Madrid’s central Calle Mayor, leaning on her cane and her daughter’s arm.

“It is a shame, very hard, to see everything closed in Madrid,” he noted on this shopping street where the police patrolled.

This measure comes into force coinciding with a slowdown in the advance of the pandemic, whose peak was reached in early April in Spain, one of the countries most affected by COVID-19.

On Saturday, the number of daily deaths remained below 300 for the third consecutive day, with 276, for a total balance of 25,100 deaths, according to figures released this Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

The community of Madrid is the most hit with officially at least 8,292 coronavirus deaths.

Throughout the country, there have been more than 216,000 cases confirmed by PCR tests since the beginning of the epidemic. More than 117,000 have been cured.

– Time zones –

Authorized outings and sports activities are instead highly regulated.

In towns with more than 5,000 inhabitants, they are subject to precise schedules to avoid crowds on the street and to keep children from older people, who cannot go out at the same times.

The time slots from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. are reserved for people over 70 and dependents, who may be accompanied.

Adolescents over 14 years old and adults can go out between 06:00 and 10:00 and between 20:00 and 23:00 to walk less than a kilometer from home – two people maximum from the same home – or to play sports individually.

Near the large Retiro park, which is still closed, numerous people from Madrid went for a run, sometimes in groups, the . found. “Please run on the sidewalks,” a municipal police officer said over a loudspeaker, to discourage runners from taking the Paseo del Prado, almost deserted.

Many runners took the opportunity to stop and take a selfie in front of the emblematic Puerta de Alcalá, decorated with a large black bow as a sign of mourning.

On the other hand, “you cannot stand” on the street, the director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, warned at noon on television.

Marcos Abeytua, a 42-year-old financial adviser who lives in the central Chueca neighborhood, confessed that he got up exceptionally at 07:00, when he would normally have stayed in bed after going out on Friday night.

“After so many weeks confined, he really wanted to go out and run and see people. Yesterday he looked like a child on the night of the Three Kings,” he said.

The afternoon is reserved for children under 14 years of age, who can leave accompanied by an adult between 12:00 and 19:00.

In Barcelona (northeast) you could see numerous athletes and people walking on the promenade, although access to the beaches is still prohibited, unlike in cities like San Sebastián (north), which allows inhabitants to walk on the sand.

Spain has planned a phase-out de-confinement from now until the end of June.

.