“Spaniards, for my taste, last very little in bed”

“In love, as in life, it is best to be original. If you can, better not copy anyone and be yourself”This is how Carlos Sobera gave way to this Thursday’s First dates appointment between Erlis and David.

The presenter accompanied the cleaner and dancer directly to the table, bypassing Cuatro’s bar. “I usually impress men, most of them are afraid of me and I don’t know why“Erlis stated.

“I am small, like a Minion, I am 1.50, but they are afraid of me and I do not know what I can do”he added. “Spaniards, for my taste, some last very little in bed. I am Latina and I have fire, I need them to hold my way“recognized the Venezuelan.

His quote was David: “I like to be with people more beautiful than me because I feel good. I think that with my personality I can fall in love with someone more attractive than me“, assured the commercial.

The Madrilenian defined himself as “quite fiery in bed and a very active person, I need a woman to keep up with me”, before meeting Erlis, who was waiting for him at the table prepared to meet him and have dinner.

David and Erlis, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

The young woman, as soon as she met her partner that night, could not help but affirm that “when he approached the table my impression was terrible, disgusting, horrible. He has horrible teeth and on top of it his mouth smells bad. That way I can’t even give him a kiss. “

During the evening they talked about their jobs, their origin or their hobbies, such as dancing, where they both agreed: “I imagine her on the beach dancing for me with the sunset in the background. Very sexy”David commented.

Erlis, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

Erlis, with the excuse of going to the bathroom, went to change to dance in the center of the restaurant and conquer the Madrilenian: “What did you want, make me more nervous?”, He said after seeing her dance.

In the end, David did want to have a second date with the Venezuelan because “it has given me a lot of security, personality and it is something that really catches the attention of a woman”.

She, for her part, did not want to be as a couple again, “But as a friend, yes. I trust a lot from the first impression and if something doesn’t wake me up, I can’t,” he concluded.

