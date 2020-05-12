Many families, for different reasons, cannot be together in these pandemic weeks. The expatriate workers They are the forgotten protagonists in this situation, who live not only far from home, but telework in a different way.

So we have asked for Sport and Life to María Sánchez, e-Health Medical Manager in Cigna Spain, how those far away are cared for. “We believe that it must be adapted care. We always say that, when implement health and wellness plans and develop any action, it is essential to analyze the individual needs of employees and act accordingly. In the case of employees on international assignmentWe are aware that they are in a different country from yours, with a different healthcare context than Spain and far from your family, friends and home. For this reason, we are strongly influencing that our corporate clients dedicate adapted attention to them, “he tells us.

A team beyond borders

“They are also part of the team and they need to feel motivated and appreciated for your company, even if it is from another country. Even more so considering the moment we are in, where maintaining human contact is especially relevant.

“For take care of your health and wellnessFirst, it is essential to know the challenges that these employees are facing and their most urgent needs. Right now, these challenges are fear, frustration with isolation, being away from his country and family. There is also the difficulty of reconciling your personal and work life in a context of confinement and, lastly, the risk that your stress levels increase and not be able to manage them, “he says.

“To prevent all these challenges from aggravating psychological consequences of the COVID-19 crisis, companies should try to maintain a Constant comunication with them and promote contact between employees, offer them greater measures of time flexibility if necessary, and, most importantly, try to understand them at all times, strengthening mutual commitment between the employee and the employer. Likewise, it is also recommended that they provide information on how they can take care of their mental and physical health during this time and, if possible, make a telemedicine service “.

Expatriate workers must double-monitor their mental and physical health.

as.com

Communication, key

“Communication is enormously important to combat fear and frustration being isolated most of the time at home and being away from the country of origin and family. Being in constant contact with other colleagues and maintaining regular communication with the company is an excellent way to preserve the connection during isolation. In addition, the company ensures that they are well and what their needs are. Today, we are very lucky to have many tools to do it: applications such as Zoom, Skype, Teams or WhatsApp continue to allow us to carry on conversations typical of coffee breaks or make jokes at the office, “he explains.

“It is also key that these employees try to talk regularly with their family and friends. Thus, the feeling of distance and isolation will be less, and the concern regarding how the family will be in Spain (especially, if they have older relatives or with risk factors) will decrease. “

Reconciliation for expats, the most difficult yet

“Oddly enough, even teleworking at home we have to reconcile personal life with work. In this way, we must try to end the workday at a specific time, not work intermittently day and night, and spend time relaxing. Above all, at night: getting adequate rest is key.In the same way, in case of having family responsibilities, it is recommended that the employee jointly design with the company a work schedule tailored to your individual situation. In a global company, the standard day (from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.) is no longer so important due to time differences, which becomes an advantage during this pandemic.

How to manage stress

“From Cigna we recommend fighting it through a PLAN, which consists, as their initials already state in:

P, time period to relax. Taking time for yourself is important, whether it be practicing hobbies, sports or simply spending time alone.

L, place to disconnect. The environment around us can also affect us. Looking for a place that evades us and gives us calm is good to feel better.

A, activity to enjoy. Laughing is one of the actions that releases more stress. Looking for something that makes us have a good time can be very beneficial to balance stress levels.

N, name of a person to talk to. Talking openly with friends and family helps us normalize stressful situations and find solutions.

Telemedicine, the new protagonist

“After several years of relatively slow growth, both its use as its interest has increased rapidly. Especially in regards to medical and psychological consultations. Offering this service to internationally assigned employees will be a great added value to take care of their health and well-being, in addition to promoting the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Thanks to telemedicine, they can access tools that offer guidelines for leading a healthy life, as well as medical video consultations. “

“This is especially important for those employees with chronic pathologies and for alleviating health systems, since they can carry out a first evaluation of coronavirus symptoms or other less urgent matters. In this sense, we offer our clients two solutions telemedicine “, from a application Available 24 hours a day, with monitoring programs for chronic patients, online coaching programs to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, registration and monitoring of biometric data, health questionnaires … and a virtual doctor, available by phone, chat or video call, to prescribe recipes, or any questions.