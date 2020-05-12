Spamflix, the Video on Demand platform for cult movies, is now available on mobile devices and televisions starting today. The platform has a catalog of more than 90 films that can be rented and viewed within its own application. Registration is free and new users who register until May 22 will receive a “Free Movie” coupon to use with any of the available titles.

https://spamflix.com/app.do

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.spamflix.app

Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spamflix/id1503005927

Spamflix It was founded in 2018 by Markus Duffner, project manager at the Locarno Film Festival, and Julia Duarte, former producer at the So Paulo International Film Festival. Named the “Netflix for Cult Movie Fans” by GEEK SPIN and featured on Forbes, the platform has a library consisting of hard-to-find and rarely seen genre titles, many of which garnered praise on the festival circuit despite the fact that they subsequently ended up landing without a significant distribution.

Spamflix It’s a treasure trove for cult movie enthusiasts that has a specialized focus on black comedy and adult animation, and a Video on Demand platform that doesn’t work with a monthly subscription. On the contrary, users rent individual films for 72 hours for a price of around 4 euros, or acquire multiple titles thanks to the “Film Pack” agreement that offers a special discount.

“With the apps we want to reach a broader audience on a variety of devices, counting on all of them offering the same catalog and editorial line that Spamflix offers,” says platform co-founder Markus Duffner. “However, when we planned this launch months ago, we weren’t expecting to be caught up in the current global crisis situation we are in, so, along with the special” Film Pack “discount that already exists, we’ve decided to also offer a “Free Movie” coupon to each new user, until May 22. “

Spamflix’s diverse library includes movie categories such as “Black Comedy”, “Crime”, “Nonsense” or “WTF Did I Just Watch?”, In addition to the #staythefuckhome tag that contains hits from the festival circuit like ‘Fish & Cat ‘by Shahram Mokri (winner of the Venice Orizzonti and present at the Sitges Film Festival), in addition to films by other cult directors such as Alex Cox, Denis Ct (each with his own selected retrospective), Sion Sono, Quentin Dupieux, Davide Manuli or Hitoshi Matsumoto, among others.

The most recently added works are the cult classic ‘Straight to Hell Returns’ by Alex Cox, the erotic fantasy ‘The Wild Boys’ by Bertrand Mandico, the beloved of the festival circuit ‘For Some Inexplicable Reason’ by Gbor Reisz, the false documentary ‘Burning Love’ by Alberto Caviglia, the mutant ‘J-horror Mimicry Freaks’ by Jugo Fujii, and Signe Baumane’s collection of shorts ‘Ten Animated Stories’, all available now on Spamflix.

Additional titles to come soon will be ‘Neurotic Quest for Serenity’, directed by Teodoro Poppovic Paulinho Caruso (May 21); ‘In the Crosswind’, directed by Martti Helde (in June); ‘Thee Wreckers Tetralogy’, directed by Rosto (in July); ‘Occidental’, directed by Nel Beloufa (in August); or the fantasy feature film ‘Cosmic Candy’, directed by Rinio Dragasaki (in September).

Spamflix It is also proud to offer special short film programs from associated festivals (including the Sitges Film Festival). Currently, the library has the “Fantasia Shorts Program 2019”, a collection of Québec shorts from the famous Montreal gender festival, and the “Trieste Science + Fiction Shorts Program”, a collection of Italian science fiction shorts. Upcoming blocks include short films from the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, NIFFF (May 14), Fantastic Fest (May 28), Lund Fantastik Film Fest (June 11), Phenomena Film Fest (June 25), Morbido Film Festival (TBD ), BIFFF (TBD) and Court Mtrange (2021).

The application of Spamflix It is available for iOS, Android, AndroidTV and Chromecast.

Launched in late 2018, Spamflix It was created with the aim of offering a platform with a precise editorial line of cult and avant-garde films, for film lovers and genre enthusiasts, who have rarely been seen outside the circuit of film festivals or their country of origin. Spamflix It is co-financed by the Lisbon 2020 program of the ERDF European Fund.