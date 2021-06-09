Spain’s team adds a new positive for Covid-19 ahead of Euro 2021

The Spanish National Team continues to experience complicated moments within its concentration for its participation in Euro 2021, when informing that they added a new infected by coronavirus on your campus.

Through Twitter, the Red team led by coach Luis Enrique confirmed that defender Diego Llorente is the new positive for Covid-19 joining the midfielder Sergio Busquets.

“The RFEF regrets to announce that the central defender Diego Llorente has tested positive in the last PCR tests carried out this morning at the concentration of the national team in Las Rozas.”

“The soccer player will leave the concentration of the national team tonight in a medicalized vehicle, following all the established health protocols. The concentration of the national team will continue with all the work routines established in COVID 19 situations. to continue with the preparation of the European “.

“For their part, the training sessions in Las Rozas for the players in the parallel bubble will continue this Wednesday at 11:00 am under the orders of Luis Enrique in response to the setbacks suffered in recent days,” the statement said.

