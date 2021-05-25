Spain’s small soccer team prepares its IPO for June

(Bloomberg) – A small Spanish team from the Mediterranean coast, whose prominent investor is former Atlético de Madrid player Juanfran, will become the first soccer club in the country to go public.

At an extraordinary general meeting held on Monday evening, CF Intercity shareholders unanimously endorsed the decision for the club to go public. The shares are expected to begin trading at the end of June on BME Growth, Spain’s stock sub-market for small and medium-sized companies.

Headquartered in Sant Joan d’Alacant, 430 kilometers southeast of the capital Madrid, Intercity will have an initial market capitalization of up to 4.5 million euros (US $ 5.5 million). The amount has been raised before listing, said the president, Salvador Martí, who along with two other co-founders owns about 50%.

“We realized that most semi-professional clubs are financed by the injection of money from a patron on whom their survival depends,” said Martí. “We think that the club could take advantage of the existing tools in the financial markets to atomize its shareholding instead of depending on a single investor. And why not in such a footballing country? “

Going to the public market may become a more attractive alternative for soccer teams after a season in which stadium closings and the consequent decline in merchandise sales at matches affected revenues.

Manchester United Plc. The United Kingdom and its Italian rival Juventus Football Club SpA are among the largest listed football teams in Europe. Shares in Italian club AS Roma SpA recently rebounded as much as 26% after announcing the appointment of José Mourinho as their new manager.

Since Intercity’s founding in 2017, the men’s team has been climbing from the regional league and on Sunday it rose to the fourth national division, a semi-professional tournament known as Second Division RFEF. For its part, the women’s team competes in the local league.

Management expects to carry out at least two more capital increases, with the aim of reaching a market capitalization of around € 20 million if the team is promoted to the top tier, the RFEF First Division, which is a professional league.

He is planning a new sports complex in the city of Alicante, as well as a new stadium with a capacity of around 7,000.

“Our idea was to make the shareholders decide on the future of the club, the higher the budget, the greater the probability of reaching the main leagues,” said Martí, who is also president of the facial recognition company Facephi Biometría SA, main sponsor of Intercity. “The goal, like any other company, is to achieve balance. And for a soccer team, that means being promoted to the professional league. “

