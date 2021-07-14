Spain’s list for the Futsal World Cup

07/14/2021 at 1:22 PM CEST

The national futsal coach Fede Vidal has announced the call for players who will gather on Saturday, July 24 at the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to prepare for the World Cup in Lithuania.

The World Cup will start on September 12 and end on October 3. Until then, the team will play several friendly matches over the next few weeks and Spain will face other teams that will also be present in Lithuania.

The roster is made up of the following players:

Goalkeepers: Juanjo (The hole), blacksmith (Movistar), Didac (Barcelona), Chemi (Cartagena).

Closures: Ortiz (Barcelona) and Tolrá (I raised)

Wings-Closure: Sergio Gonzalez (Valdepeñas), Jagged (Cartagena) and Baby (Cartagena)

At: Chinese (Valdepeñas), Adri (Or Parrulo), Adolfo (Barcelona), Cecilio (Movistar), Borja Diaz (Movistar)

Wing-Pivot. Raul Campos (without equipment)

Pivots: Raul Gomez (without equipment), Solano (Cartagena), Eric Perez (Betis)

The group composition of the World Cup is as follows:

Group A: Lithuania (A1), Venezuela (A2), Kazakhstan (A3), Costa Rica (A4).

Group B: Uzbekistan (B1), Guatemala (B2), RFU (B3), Egypt (B4).

Group C: Thailand (C1), Portugal (C2), Morocco (C3), Solomon Islands (C4).

Group D: Panama (D1), Czech Republic (D2), Vietnam (D3), Brazil (D4)