Spain’s line-up against Georgia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification

Luis Enrique surprises with the presence of Bryan gil and Pedri in the official alienation of Spain for the duel before Georgia. The national team faces the second qualifying day for the Qatar World Cup 2022 after drawing against Greece in grenade, a result that did not make the national team happy. For this reason, the Asturian coach, who did some test in that match, will bet on this occasion for a much more recognizable team.

Unai Simon is a starter against Georgia. The Athletic goalkeeper seems to have taken the lead and is currently the starter. In defense, on the right way Pedro Porro, the only right-handed side of the Spanish team, while on the left he plays Jordi Alba. In the center of the rear they act Eric Garcia and Diego Llorente. Sergio Ramos starts on the bench.

In the middle of the field Busquets is in cutting, while in creation they form Pedri and Fabian. Finally, the lead of the Spanish team is formed by Ferran torres, Byan gil and Morata.