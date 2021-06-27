Spain’s last training session in Las Rozas before flying to Denmark

06/26/2021

On at 21:13 CEST

With his mind set on the round of 16 match against Croatia, the Spanish selection he exercised for the last time in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas before heading to Copenhagen tomorrow morning, city that will host the meeting. Luis Enrique was able to work with everyone available, including those who ended up ‘touched’ in the match against Slovakia (Azpilicueta and Eric Garcia).

Around 1:30 p.m. the arrival of the Spanish expedition is expected in the Nordic city. Direct transfer to the hotel, frugal food and almost no time to rest, at 5:45 p.m. the official press conference will be held prior to the meeting. In addition to the coach, Koke Resurrection will attend the media at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. Then, at 6.30 pm, Spain will carry out the last training session on the stage of the match to finish polishing details. Do not forget that Croatia is the current world runner-up.

THE LAWN, IN BETTER CONDITION THAN IN THE CARTUJA

It is expected that the state of the lawn in the Danish stadium will be much better than that offered by La Cartuja de Sevilla in the first phase. The ‘carpet’ of the Sevillian coliseum has left much to be desired and that factor is perceived by the Spanish side as a favorable aspect to take into account. The 3,500 tickets destined for the Balkan fans were sold out yesterday, while a smaller presence of Spanish fans is expected.