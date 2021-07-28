Spain’s judge decides to bring Shakira to trial for tax crimes – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

A judge in Barcelona, ​​Spain, concluded that there is “sufficient evidence” to take Shakira to trial for six tax crimes.

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office indicates that the singer did not pay 14.5 million euros to the treasury during 2012, 2013 and 2014 despite having the obligation to do so because she has her tax residence in the country.

According to Shakira, during those years he lived in the Bahamas and only visited Spain ‘sporadically’.

However, argued Judge Marco Jesús Juberías, the singer and other defendants used mercantile companies to appear as owners of Shakira’s assets, who appeared as the true owner “ultimately and in companies based in territories considered as tax havens.”

The judge called on the Prosecutor’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office and the Generalitat to present their indictments against Shakira, which must include the sentence they propose.