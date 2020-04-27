Spain’s socialist government marked its first 100 days in power by passing an emergency decree with the help of its former adversary, the conservative Popular Party.

Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, in Parliament in Madrid 15/04/2020 Ballesteros / Pool via REUTERS

But this rare demonstration of unity only masked deeper problems, as the crisis triggered by the new coronavirus interrupted the coalition’s honeymoon and provoked aggressive opposition to the master plan for national reconstruction proposed by the country’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez.

“Do you intend to stay like Nero, playing the violin while Rome burns?”, Provoked the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, even after supporting the state of emergency extension.

“Don’t give up, Mr. Sánchez. Before talking about reconstruction, we must avoid destruction,” he added, opposing the prime minister’s conversation about a national economic recovery “pact” similar to what happened in the late 1970s, after the dictator Francisco Franco’s regime.

After four inconclusive elections in four years, Sánchez formed in January Spain’s first coalition government in decades with Unidas Pode, on the left, another ex-rival of the Socialist Party, after delicate negotiations.

Although tensions between Catalan separatism and labor reforms were coming closer, the coalition had a relatively smooth start, to the relief of investors in the European Union’s fourth largest economy.

Then came Covid-19.

Spain had one of the worst outbreaks in the world, with more than 22,500 deaths. The crisis destroyed its economy, emptying hotels and beaches, leaving crops in the fields due to the lack of foreign workers and a forecast of contraction of 8%.

Although there has been solidarity around the blockade in force since March 14, now that the peak of infection has passed and attention is focused on reducing restrictions and economic recovery, Sánchez is struggling to find the broad support he needs.

The prime minister has been calling for unity and reconstruction in Europe and Spain for weeks – but appears to have been more successful abroad, where Madrid helped this week to get EU leaders to agree to a € 1 trillion emergency fund.

“We see the pact in Europe for reconstruction moving forward. Perhaps it is time to move forward in Spain as well,” said Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya.

However, so far, among the conservative opposition forces, only the 10 members of the Ciudadanos party have said they would support the Sánchez pact, while others have stalled the issue in a Congressional committee.

