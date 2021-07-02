Spain’s 1×1 against Switzerland in the Eurocup

07/02/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

Spain qualified in an agonizing way for the semifinals of the European Championship against a Switzerland that fell with all the honors. The selection could only be superior on penalties.Luis Enrique opted for two changes from the exciting victory against Croatia in the quarterfinals and both were in defense. Pau Torres returned to the axis and was placed in his natural position of central left-handed, displacing Laporte to the right-handed profile, and Jordi Alba recovered the left side to the detriment of a Gayà that he had retired with annoyance before the Croats.

It was not the Spain of the previous games, in part due to the successful approach of Switzerland, which without shutting itself in, knew how to detect the weak points of the rival and cover the strong ones. Jordi Alba, with the decisive detour of Zakaria, seemed to put the shock on track, but nothing could be further from reality. The Swiss national team drew fairly in the second half, but then took ten for the red to Freuler. Again, it was time to dispute an extension.

Thirty minutes of furious attack for Lucho’s men and a recital under the sticks of Yan Sommer. The penalty lottery went to the Spanish side.

This is the 1×1 of the players of the Spanish team against Switzerland: