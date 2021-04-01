Spain’s 1×1 against Kosovo in qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar

03/31/2021

On 04/01/2021 at 09:00 CEST

He arrived at the appointment with the obligation to win Spain. And not only was it worth adding the three points, but it was necessary to convince and return to the path of good football and dominance after a gray game in Georgia and being infinitely superior to his rival but not putting it on the scoreboard against Greece ( 1-1). A priori, the selection number 117 in the FIFA ranking was the ideal rival for Luis Enrique’s men to feast on. The three players called up from FC Barcelona have entered the XI of the Asturian coach (as against the Georgians). Pedri, the best in Spain (especially in the second half), again leading the team from the engine room with Busquets; for her part, Alba has confirmed that he is once again the owner and lord of the left lane.

The truth is that those of ‘Lucho’ have lived a placid game, undoubtedly the best of these first three days. Possession, chances, verticality … and goals. The first has been scored by a player in a state of grace and growing by leaps and bounds. We talk about Dani Olmo, who has placed a thread from within the area throughout the squad. The second, the work of Ferran Torres, has reached the edge of rest and has had the aroma of judgment.

In the second, an error by Unai Simón could complicate things, but the truth is that Gerard Moreno’s goal has finally calmed things down and has given three points.

UNAI SIMÓN (Displaced, 5)

He messed up a very comfortable game due to a grotesque start in which he lost control and then he was speaking to the Kosovar player, who immediately scored a goal from 40 meters. Until that moment he had hardly intervened beyond a couple of aerial actions.

MARCOS LLORENTE (Recycled, 6)

Again recycled by Luis Enrique on the right side, as against Greece. Atlético’s is a tremendous all-rounder and can perform as a second striker, as a winger, as a pivot and, as we have seen these days, as a winger. It is probably not where he looks the most, but those portentous physical conditions make him comply in a more than acceptable way.

ERIC GARCIA (Mature, 8)

Another category match for the future Barça footballer. This window of selections has been great for him because he barely accumulated 11 minutes in the last six official games at City. Correct in almost all facets, successful in the exit of the ball and acquiring hierarchy in the rear. It seems difficult for Luis Enrique to keep him for the European Championship if he does not accumulate more presence in Manchester in this final stretch.

IÑIGO MARTÍNEZ (Impenetrable, 8)

Great game of the Basque footballer. He has made almost no mistakes and has completely buried that penalty he committed against Greece. Both in Tfilis and in Seville it has scored at a very high level. Impenetrable, impeccable on the cut and with good game changes and filtered passes to give dynamism to the game.

JORDI ALBA (Hurtful, 7)

One of the best is from L’Hospitalet, who has raised his voice and is going to be an indisputable piece in the European Championship. The Barça side gave Dani Olmo assistance to score the first, before he had the first clear from Spain and it was a pylon hammer on the right side of the Kosovar defense.

BUSQUETS (Hierarchical, 7)

Encounter of those in which Busquets is liked. Placido in defensive tasks, with very high possession rates, playing a lot in three quarters of the field, associating himself throughout the field. ‘Lucho’ loves it and the truth is that he is in a good moment.

PEDRI (Accustomed, 8)

Established with 18 years in an entire Spanish team, Teguesta will never forget this selection window. He started fighting for a while against Greece and has become a fixture for Luis Enrique. Things have to change a lot so that the Barça midfielder is not on the Eurocup list. And not just to act as a helper.

KOKE (Safe, 6)

Well the Atlético footballer. As always, giving meaning to the game, safe in the delivery, arriving with danger. He opposes to start the Eurocup as a starter, but for that he has to continue showing the same level with Atlético. Because ‘Lucho’ has shown that he does not marry anyone and that from one call to the next many things can change.

FERRAN TORRES (Insistent, 7)

One of the most incisive above. The Valencian has been able to leave La Cartuja quietly with two or three targets. He has had several dangerous occasions, has been very active and has won the award at the edge of the break with a tight shot out of reach of Ujkani.

DANI OLMO (Bright, 7)

A footballer who does not stop growing and who shows day after day that he has a maturity far above what his ID says. He plays smart and is hurtful in his actions. After appearing in the discount against Georgia to be decisive with a goal, Dani has scored another work of art for the squad against Kosovo to open the can.

MORATA (Erratic, 6)

Madrid’s goal has resisted him. He has tried in every way, he has been active, he has responded to the confidence of Luis Enrique but he has left empty. He has not known how to take advantage of the situations he has had within the area or the spaces and imbalances of the Balkan team. It will not be easy for him to be the starting striker in the Eurocup.

GERARD MORENO (Blessed, 7)

Right now, except for injuries, he looks like the starting striker for the Eurocup. He has not been able to participate almost in this window, but he is at a spectacular level and has that ‘elf’ that makes everything he touches turn to gold. Against Kosovo he entered the second half and a few minutes later he scored with a header after cornering the goal of tranquility, 3-1.

FABIÁN (Correct, 6)

Good minutes for Napoli, who has acted as a catalyst alongside Gerard despite the fact that he has not come into play as much as the Catalan.

CHANNELS (Right, 6)

He has had time to contact the ball a couple of times and help calm the game and maintain possession.

RODRI (Balance, 6)

It has given fluidity and refreshment to the center of the field. It will not be easy for him to seat Busquets.

SERGIO RAMOS (‘Honored’, 6)

He has played a few minutes with more tribute flavor than anything else.