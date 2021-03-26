Spain’s 1×1 against Greece

03/25/2021

On at 23:41 CET

The Spanish team tied in the qualifying match against Greece. Luis Enrique’s men went ahead thanks to Morata’s goal but Grecia tied from eleven meters. The Spanish team played a very discreet game and were not able to overcome the Greek barrier posed by their rival. These are the scores of the players in Spain:

Unai Simon. Overcome. 5.

In the first 45 minutes he barely touched the ball twice with his foot while at ten of the second, he saw Bakasetas surpass him from eleven meters. He did not participate again.

Llorente. Wildcard. 6.

The Atlético de Madrid player played his first game as a right-back in defense of four. In attack he went up several times and put several centers that did not find a finisher. Luis Enrique’s invention did not work at all.

Eric Garcia. Upward. 6.

He was one of the players who captured the most ball throughout the game. He leaked several passes to the Spanish midfielders. He did not suffer in defense. In the second, without Ramos, he took more responsibility. Correct game from a center-back who had not completed a full game for a long time.

Sergio Ramos. Trusted. Four.

The captain of the Spanish team was very sure of himself and that caused him to commit several errors due to overconfidence. Luis Enrique replaced him at halftime thinking about the following games and his return from injury.

Gayà. Correct. 5

It was one of the resources of the selection to break the two defensive lines of Greece. He sent a ball that Oyarzabal could not convert into a goal. After the draw, he was one of those who most wanted the ball.

Rodri. Fallon. 5.

It was very difficult for him to find his place in the face of a Greece that did not allow him to receive. That caused that when the ball reached him, he did it with too much momentum that made him make mistakes that were inappropriate for him. It was improving as the minutes passed.

Koke. Assistant. 6

He arrived well from the second row and had a double opportunity to release the scoreboard. Minutes later, he broke the Greek defense with a magnificent assist that Morata converted into a goal. He was one of the players who tried the most. Thiago gave him the relief in the absence of twenty minutes.

Channels. Covered. 5.

From the inside position he made several unchecks to create space for the forwards. Very covered by the rivals he could not show off his virtues and Luis Enrique replaced him in the second half.

Dani Olmo. Creative. 6.

Stuck to the left wing, Olmo sent a ball to the crossbar in the first action that found space. He was one of those who tried the most, throwing unchecked behind the defense for his teammates to take advantage of. He was substituted in the second half.

Ferran Torres. Isolated. 5.

Little prominence had that of Manchester City. He was not successful in the plays that tried to overwhelm the Greek defense and lost several balls. Oyarzabal took his place in the last twenty minutes.

Morata. Insistent. 6.

The first one he had sent it inside after a great control with his chest and a good shot. He received very little ball and left his area to participate in the Spanish game but no one took advantage of the spaces he left. Too lonely.

Iñigo Martínez. Punished. Four.

He came out at the beginning of the second half instead of Ramos. In one of his first actions, he committed a penalty and later had no more prominence.

Pedri. Debutante. 5.

Keep burning stages with giant steps. The canary saw how Luis Enrique gave him the opportunity to debut with the senior team. He could not find his place and Spain accused that Barça did not appear.

Bryan Gil. Shameless. 7.

In the first ball he touched, he already showed one of his great qualities, the overflow and the center. He continued to do so in the following plays despite being his debut. Lots of personality of yours. He generated more in half an hour than many of his teammates throughout the game.

Thiago. Intermittent. 5.

Very little from Liverpool. He entered the final moments and could not change the outcome of the game. He had some appearance but without materializing in anything dangerous.

Oyarzabal. Intrascendent. 5.

He entered through Ferran Torres and the same thing happened to him as his partner. Very close to the lime line, it was very well covered and did not create danger in the rival area.