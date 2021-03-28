Spain’s 1×1 against Georgia

03/28/2021 at 7:53 PM CEST

Spain played a game against Georgia in which they suffered from the first minute. The locals surprised Luis Enrique’s team in a first half in which, with order and exits to the counterattack, they created much more danger.

Kvaratskhelia was the author of the 1-0 after a direct arrival and the disconnection of the Spanish defense, which was not coordinated. After the break the game changed. La Roja went forward with more order, more intelligently, without unnecessary haste or acceleration. The departure of Olmo and Thiago further compacted the midfield and allowed Pedri to shine more. Ferran Torres took advantage of an assist from Jordi Alba to equalize and, in the discount, Dani Olmo made the second with a shot from outside the area that had the collaboration of Loria.

These are the notes of the Spanish footballers against Georgia:

Unai Simon. Sold. 6.

He saved a goal from a header with a spectacular hand down. Nothing could do in the goal of Georgia. Attentive to long balls, a defensive disconnect left him alone in the face of danger.

Pedro Porro. Locked. 5

Very vertical, he sought to connect with Ferran Torres on the right, but the thick Georgian defense was an impenetrable wall and ended up giving the lead to his bandmate. The game did not end.

Eric Garcia. Calculating. 6

Very tactical game the one played by the Catalan. He tried to make a neat start from behind, though he found it difficult to find consistency in his actions. He did not suffer in defense, but was not very forceful in the 1-0 action. Of course, he saved ahead of his Georgian dance partner a ball that would have meant a one on one against Unai Simón.

Llorente. Imprecise. 5

He started the game by seeing a yellow book for cutting a counter. He was not bad at the cut, but he closed badly in Georgia’s goal and left Unai Simón sold. It no longer came out in the second half.

Jordi Alba. Unmarriageable. 6

He made it to the baseline only once with clarity, but his center was flawed. That in the first half, where he participated little in offensive tasks. Bryan Gil kept the left-handed wing for him and this weakened the presence of the side. Without the Eibar player, as soon as the second half started, he assisted for Ferran Torres’ goal.

Busquets. Throttle. 7

Class of high flights of the blaugrana. He controlled everything controllable and, above all, played the first touch to accelerate his team’s attack. His teammates did not quite understand his football. Yes it did, to a certain extent, Pedri.

Fabian. Canned. 5

Located between the lines, it was placed in a space where not even a pin could fit. Every time he controlled, a whole country surrounded him, closing the spaces. The game asked for more mental speed, but it did not have it.

Pedri. Inspired. 7

He lived something similar to Fabian’s during the first half, although in his case he knew how to manage the situation with greater skill. He tried to give continuity to all the balls he received with intelligence, especially in a second half in which he gave a master class. They almost broke his leg with a wild entry into the discount.

Ferran Torres. Oasis. 7

Regardless of whether he was more or less correct, he was one of the few who understood what the thing was about. From the right wing he was the one who created the most danger over Georgia’s goal and was about to overtake Loria, something he did in the second half taking advantage of a Jordi Alba cross.

Morata. Plunger. 7

It was a solution for any midfielder. Of course, always playing on his back, a position that helped him decongest the Georgian cage. He did not narrowly reach the center of Alba that Ferran Torres converted into a goal. Better in the second half, but always useful.

Bryan Gil. Accelerated. 5

In practically every action he ended up on the ground. His desire to add played a trick on him because his football lacked the necessary calm to be productive. Talent has to be boring, but you have to use it in the right way. He did not come out after the break.

Iñigo Martínez. Solvent. 6

He left for Diego Llorente and provided security behind. Without complicating his life, he played easy and avoided unnecessary scares, anticipating the danger of Georgia, which is what a central defender is required to do.

Dani Olmo. Revulsive. 7

He left after the break and gave another air to the Spanish attack. He bit the ball at his feet from the first minute and got on perfectly with Jordi Alba, whom he did better. He did not have enough, but saw the door to give victory to Spain in discount. Loria also had her share of the blame.

Thiago Alcantara. Accredited. 6

He stood in the area where Fabián had suffered and, from the first moment, he showed that he was used to playing in confined spaces. He wears it as standard and Luis Enrique’s team thanked him because football flowed.

Marcos Llorente. Fixative. 7

He left for Pedro Porro to fix with power and sacrifice the Georgian attack on the right wing. He did little in offensive tasks because the team didn’t need him, but he got fed up with stealing and providing security behind.

Oyarzabal. Organized. 6

He appeared in the last minutes to order the attack from Spain. He gave sense to the attack from his zone of influence and allowed the ball to run logically.