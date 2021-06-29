Spain’s 1×1 against Croatia

Spain is already in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup. He defeated the world runner-up in a crazy game with multiple alternatives that was decided in extra time, where Luis Enrique’s men brought out all the pride of a team that clearly goes from less to more in this competition.

Luis Enrique surprised in the starting line-up with two variations compared to the 5-0 against Slovakia that had left such good feelings. Jordi Alba, starting the first three games and at a high level, left his position to the Valencian Gayà. In addition, Ferran Torres entered for Gerard Moreno in the attack.

This is the 1×1 of the players of the Spanish team against Croatia: