Spain would lose 0-3 if there is an outbreak and do not gather 13 players

Spain could lose their match against Sweden 3-0 if there is an outbreak that affects half the team and cannot gather 13 players, among which there must be at least one goalkeeper, who provides negative PCR on the same day of the match UEFA contemplates the postponement of 48 hours in the event that the list is redone, with the condition that all players who are replaced by contagion by coronavirus cannot play the tournament again.

The UEFA rule says exactly that “in the event that a group of players from a team is placed in mandatory quarantine or self-isolation following a decision by a competent national or local authority, the match will proceed as scheduled, as long as he has at least 13 players available (including at least one goalkeeper) regardless of any other provision of the competition rules (including the deadline for the submission of the list of players), provided that all players are eligible to represent the national team in accordance with Art. 46 of the competition rules and have negative results according to the provisions of the UEFA Protocol “.

“If a national federation is unable to deploy a team with the minimum number of participants mentioned above (13, including a goalkeeper), the match will be rescheduled within 48 hours from the date of the corresponding match by the administration of UEFA, which will also have the power to assign an alternative venue. ” In the event that all options are unfeasible, UEFA establishes that “The Euro 2020 Competition Committee will make a decision on the matter and could decree the defeat by three to zero” of the federation that cannot present a team.

UEFA’s COVID protocol requires that everyone who attends a stadium to watch a live match do so with a negative PCR. The norm affects from the internationals to any fan, which by the way has raised great discomfort in Seville since many fans have known the condition after buying their tickets.