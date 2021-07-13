Spain would be key for future electric cars of the Volkswagen Group.

The Volkswagen Group announced its NEW AUTO strategy on Tuesday, which aims to implement plans related to electric and autonomous mobility by 2030. An interesting fact is that the German automaker would install a gigafactory of batteries for electric cars in Spain. In addition, he wants this country to be “a strategic pillar” for his electrification plan.

The first development was mentioned as part of VW’s goals to establish a controlled battery supply chain. To do this, it aims to take advantage of six “gigafactories” in Europe, with a total capacity of 240 Gigawatt hours (GWh) by 2030.

“The goal is to create a closed loop in the battery value chain as the most sustainable and cost-effective way to manufacture batteries,” they explained in the announcement. To achieve this, the Volkswagen Group intends to introduce a unified format for its battery cells. Thus, it promises to reduce production costs by 50% and increase use cases by up to 80%.

VW’s electric future would depend on Spain

Spain appears as the third location chosen by the car manufacturer to ensure supply in the manufacture of electric vehicles with batteries. The first alternatives are Skellefteå (Sweden) and Salzgitter (Germany), for which they have already committed financing and signed cooperation agreements. The Spanish option is to install a gigafactory together with a “strategic partner”, so that by the end of this decade have an annual capacity of 40 GWh.

As we mentioned at the beginning, Volkswagen assures that its intention is to turn Spain into “a strategic pillar of its electric campaign”. For this consider establish the “entire value chain” of its electric cars there. In fact, the company assures that the production of its “small family” of BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicle) is scheduled in Spanish territory, starting in 2025.

Anyway, the Germans already opened the umbrella before it rains: “The final decision will depend on the general framework and state subsidies.”

Volkswagen focuses on software for autonomous mobility and sets goals to mitigate environmental impact

The NEW AUTO strategy of the Volkswagen Group also emphasizes software development, with an eye to the future on autonomous mobility. This was stated by Herbert Diess, the CEO of the automaker:

“We set a strategic goal to become a leader in the global electric vehicle market, and we are well on our way. Now we are setting new parameters. Based on software, the next change – much more radical – is the transition towards safer, smarter and, finally, autonomous cars. This means for us that technology, speed and scale will be even more important than today ”.

Regarding goals to mitigate environmental impact, VW aims to be “climate neutral” by 2050. But to achieve this goal, it must meet other parameters. By 2030, it promises to reduce the carbon footprint of each of its cars by 30% during its life cycle, compared to 2018; and it also expects to increase the share of electric vehicles in the market to 50%. Meanwhile, by 2040 it is expected that “almost 100% of the Volkswagen Group’s vehicles in the main markets” will be zero emissions.

