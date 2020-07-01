MADRID, Jul 1 (.) – Spain wants to work with Airbus to find ways for the aircraft maker to maintain the jobs it currently has in the country, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Wednesday a day later that the company announced a high number of layoffs as part of its global restructuring plan.

In statements to the press after the reopening of the Spanish border with Portugal, Sánchez highlighted the country’s role in the founding of Airbus and said he hopes to find solutions to keep some jobs.

« We are working with Airbus to see how we can create lines of work and protect the important aeronautical industry, » Sánchez said, without giving more details.

The aerospace giant announced on Tuesday a global downsizing plan to deal with the airline crisis that has followed months of paralysis for most of the world’s commercial aircraft fleets following the coronavirus crisis.

Airbus, in which Spain has a 4% stake, has announced that it will lay off some 900 workers in Spain as part of its plan to cut 15,000 jobs worldwide.

Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury has warned that national or regional political agendas should not be used in the negotiations to be held soon on the reduction of jobs.

Airbus has undergone changes in its governance and management since it was shaken by a series of internal power and political struggles both before and after its last restructuring, which took place in 2008, when French and German members of its management They blamed each other for problems of an industrial nature.

« We are successful because we have European and global DNA and because of this spirit of collaboration that is unique to Airbus, » Faury told . on Tuesday.

The company plans to cut fewer jobs in Spain than in Germany, France and the United Kingdom, where it plans to lay off 5,100, 5,000 and 1,700 employees, respectively.

Still, job cuts are bad news for Spain, as the economy is expected to be one of the hardest hit among European countries. Last month, the Japanese automaker Nissan announced the closure of its plant in Barcelona and the American company Alcoa revealed a plan to fire hundreds of workers at an aluminum plant located in northern Spain.

A union representative in Spain said that although he understands the crisis in the industry, workers should not be the only parameter to adjust to improve the company’s situation.

Before the coronavirus crisis, Airbus already planned to cut some 700 jobs in Spain.

(Information from Nathan Allen; edited by Andrei Khalip and Angus MacSwan; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)