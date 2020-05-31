Madrid, May 30 . .- The Government is working on some safe corridor projects so that in the second half of June some autonomous communities, currently Balearic and Canary Islands, can receive foreign tourists, possibly German and Nordic, as a previous step to open, from July 1, the borders to international tourism.

“The islands have offered to make these corridors and I will also speak with other autonomous communities that are interested in defining which corridors and with what guarantees,” explained the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, in an interview with Efe .

The idea will be to do it the second half of June because “we also need the territories to be better epidemiologically,” he added.

The objective, he has detailed, is to be able to test the protocols drawn up in tourism within the framework of the de-escalation plan after the confinement by the coronavirus, which has kept the sector in Spain frozen, where it accounts for 13% of GDP and 12% of the job.

At the moment only the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands have expressed their interest, but the minister has advanced that she will address the issue at the sectoral conference that will be held next week with the autonomous communities, since they are the ones that have to present a “viable” project, to not risk neither the tourist’s nor the resident’s health.

WHERE WILL THE FIRST TOURISTS COME FROM?

As for the countries where these first tourists will come from, Maroto has detailed that the Government is talking to “quite a few markets”, among which he has highlighted Germany (the second largest tourist source market to Spain) and the Nordic countries, which “right now they are in a very good (epidemiological) situation.”

“It is very important that the first tourists are tourists who are in the same epidemiological situation as us,” he explained, and that “they are also in a position to be able to fly safely.”

Regarding the United Kingdom (the first issuer), Maroto pointed out that, although there have been talks with tour operators such as TUI and Jet2holidays, there “the data still has to improve”, since “for us it is important to ensure that the person comes in handy and then come back well. “

In fact, the British authorities themselves do not yet recommend traveling abroad, so British tour operators do not want to operate at the moment, according to the minister.

“GOING FASTER DOES NOT MEAN BEING FIRST”

“We are in time to recover a part of the summer campaign”, defends Maroto, who, however, remembers that now we must “recover the repositioning of the Spain brand” and “also stimulate international travelers to return to visit us. And that’s going to be a gradual process. “

Although it is difficult to calculate what will be the volume of international travelers who will visit Spain in the coming months, “we are encouraged”, said the minister, because an “important” increase in national and international reserves is beginning to be seen.

“I do not really have the fear of losing tourists, because right now (tourists) are deciding where to travel and are looking a lot at what is the destination that guarantees safety and reliability,” said the minister about destinations that are directly competitive with Spain, like Greece (which plans to open borders also on July 1) and Portugal and Italy, which will do so in June.

“Going faster does not mean being the first,” he insists, while stressing that the government wants to “go with the times that guarantee safe destinations,” for both the visitor and the resident.

The Spanish tourism sector is going to compete with its “strengths”, among which the health system has stood out, which “has resisted this pandemic and is going to be strengthened” and that “is going to be a pillar to recover tourists”. In that sense, “we are the best” compared to other competing destinations, he said.

A PLAN TO REACTIVATE NATIONAL TOURISM

To reactivate national tourism, the Ministry draws up a plan that “in a matter of days” will be released and that works the scenario that by the end of June there will be inter-provincial mobility.

“The last few days we are having very good (epidemiological) data (…) and that can mean that we can bring forward that mobility in days, not many,” adds the minister, who advocates maintaining “prudence”.

In addition, on Friday the Ministry presented the communities with a national campaign with which they want to encourage them to travel in Spain, because “we need Spaniards to do our bit this summer as well.”

One of the pillars of the national tourism revival plan is going to be digitization, according to Maroto, including areas such as mobility control or contagion traceability through mobile applications.

“The technology is going to become an ally of destinations,” said the minister, who has not specified whether direct aid for families traveling is contemplated, as announced by Italy.

As he said, in terms of digitization “there will be a significant effort by the Government that we hope to be able to present in the coming days” to try to relaunch a “priority” and “tractor” sector.

EUROPEAN FUNDS FOR THE CANARY ISLANDS AND THE BALEARIC ISLANDS

According to Maroto, Spain is going to request funds from the EU recovery plan for priority sectors for the Government, such as the automotive and tourism sectors, with the “specificities” in the latter case of the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands, which depend to a greater extent on that sector and air transport.

Precisely, regarding the delicate situation of the airlines, Maroto has indicated that Spain will continue to demand a European rescue plan, because the aviation and aeronautical industry has to be a “fortress” for Europe, which helps to get out of the crisis , and there must be a greater commitment to it. He hopes to have “a positive response” from Europe.

