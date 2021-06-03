Spain, with the aim of exceeding its highest participation since Barcelona’92

06/03/2021 at 10:12 CEST

EFE

The Spanish Olympic boxing team will resume in Paris (June 4-11) the qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games with the already confirmed places of Gabriel Escobar (-52 kilos) and Jose Quiles (-57 kilos), so the goal is to get at least one more since since Barcelona’92, with five guests and two qualifiers, no more than two representatives have attended an Olympic event.

The tournament, originally, was held in London but the global expansion of the coronavirus forced the competition to be temporarily suspended on March 16, 2020. More than a year later it will resume where it left off, with the same competitors and teams, since only the venue of the tournament has been changed.

Of course, along the way the world play-off has been left in which Spain had hopes of even surpassing the seven participants from Barcelona.

Following the decision taken by the Task Force, belonging to the IOC, which organizes boxing due to the exceptional situation of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), these places are awarded according to a classification based on international competitions during the last four years that makes there are no Spanish representatives among the winners.

With Gabriel Escobar, European gold breaking a 48-year drought and aiming to do well to be seeded in the Olympic draw, and Jose Quiles, who did not travel to France with the Spanish expedition because he was not physically at 100%, Spain has three boxers and a female boxer who will resume their dream of being in Tokyo this Friday.

Miguel Cuadrado (-75 kilos), Gazi khalidov (-81 kilos), Enmanuel Reyes Pla (-91 kilos) and Melissa tudge (-60 kilos) must win two matches to get a passport to the Olympics. They will have two chances since there will be a play-off for the fighters who win the first and fall in the quarterfinals. The positions of the fifth to the eighth and fifth and sixth will go to Japan.

If Melissa To achieve this, she will be the first female representative in the history of Spanish Olympic boxing.

“I arrive quite strong. The postponement has been good for me to gain more experience and go with even more desire. It is a great responsibility to be alone for the Pre-Olympic and I am facing something very important for me and for Spanish women’s boxing & rdquor ;, the boxer told EFE before traveling to Paris.