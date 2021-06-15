Spain will resume preparation for Tokyo on the 21st in Barcelona

06/15/2021 at 1:44 PM CEST

.

The Spanish hockey team, which has just finished fifth in the European Championship played in Amsterdam, will resume preparation for the Tokyo Games on the 21st with a concentration in Barcelona that will last until Friday the 25th.

The national coach, the French Fred soyez, has cited 23 players who plan to exercise in double session during those dates, according to the Spanish Federation (RFEH).

.1. David Alegre (RC POLO)

.two. Alexander alonso (RS TENNIS)

.3. Rafael Alvarez (SPV COMPLUTENSE)

.4. Albert Beltran (ATLÈTIC TERRASSA HC)

.5. Marc Boltó (ATLÈTIC TERRASSA HC)

.6. Jose Baterra (COUNTRY CLUB)

.7. Quico Cortés (EGARA CLUB)

.8. Alejandro De Frutos (COUNTRY CLUB)

.9. Miquel Delas (FC BARCELONA)

10. Mario Garin (COUNTRY CLUB)

eleven. Enrique González de Castejón (COUNTRY CLUB)

12. Alvaro Iglesias (COUNTRY CLUB)

13. Xavi Lleonart (RC POLO)

14. Marc miralles (RC POLO)

fifteen. Roc Oliva (RC POLO)

16. Lloreç Piera (RC POLO)

17. Pau Quemada (EGARA CLUB)

18. Marc Recasens (EGARA CLUB)

19. Josep Romeu (EGARA CLUB)

twenty. Vicenç Ruiz (RC POLO)

twenty-one. Marc Salles (ATLÈTIC TERRASSA HC)

22. Ricardo Sanchez (COUNTRY CLUB)

2. 3. Joan Tarres (ATLÈTIC TERRASSA HC).