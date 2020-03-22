Spain will restrict the entry of foreigners for 30 days due to the coronavirus

MADRID, Mar 22 (.) – Spain will restrict the entry of most foreigners to Spanish ports and airports for the next 30 days to help curb the coronavirus epidemic, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.

The ban, which starts at midnight, comes just days after Spain imposed restrictions on its land borders with France and Portugal, after European Union leaders agreed to close the bloc’s external borders for 30 days.

Spanish citizens, foreigners living in Spain, aircrews, transport and health personnel and diplomats will be able to travel normally, the ministry said in a statement.

