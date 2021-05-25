Spain will receive almost 94 million doses of Pfizer for the vaccination campaigns of 2022 and 2023

Healthcare professional with a coronavirus vaccine. (Photo: PAU BARRENA via AFP via Getty Images)

The Council of Ministers has given the green light this Tuesday to the authorization to carry out the third Agreement of the European Commission for the acquisition of Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus. Thus, Spain will receive 93,960,000 million doses for the immunization campaigns of 2022 and 2023.

The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, explained in a press conference that the negotiation process by the European Union with the pharmaceutical company began in April, with the aim of acquiring 900 million serums between the years 2022 and 2023.

The contract contemplates the possibility of acquiring 900 million more, which may be both from the original vaccine and “from any other adaptation that may be developed in the future” to combat the new variants.

Montero recalled that this vial was the first to be authorized by the EU. Pfizer’s pharmaceutical company was also among the first to demonstrate its ability to increase production and make delivery dates more flexible for different countries.

Permission to resell the doses without doing business

In this sense, the head of the Treasury has stated that the serum “is serving to promote the vaccination campaign both in Europe and in Spain.” In addition, it has reported that the agreement allows Member States to resell the doses acquired without profit, or donate them to territories with low, low or middle income, and even to public institutions.

The deliveries of the doses will be made in three sections. The first, in December 2021, when 6,264,000 serums will be received. Subsequently, between the months of January and June 2022, 40,716,000 vials will arrive. The last delivery will take place between …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.