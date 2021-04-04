Spain will receive 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this Monday

A total of 1.2 million new Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Spain this Monday, April 5, as announced this Thursday by the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias.

These new doses are in addition to the 1,056,500 of AstraZeneca that the country received on Holy Thursday, and which were distributed on Good Friday among the autonomous communities.

The communities have administered until this Saturday a total of 8,548,598 doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZaneca, 206,438 of them between Thursday and Good Friday. This represents the 88.2% of the doses delivered in Spain, which add up to 9,689,995 units.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, until this Friday a total of 2,841,148 people have received the complete guideline of these vaccines, that is, they are immunized against the coronavirus. 44,133 people have received this complete guideline in the previous 48 hours.

The data indicate that in the first quarter of the year they have delivered to the autonomous communities 6,470,295 doses of Pfizer, with 6,323,911 administered; 1,044,000 corresponding to Moderna, with 501,896 already inoculated; and 2,175,700 from AstraZeneca, with which 1,722,791 people have been vaccinated.

These data represent a slowing down of the vaccination process during these two days, which have been holidays on the occasion of Holy Week, compared to previous days. For example, between Wednesday and Thursday, more than 300,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were injected, while in the last 48 hours the 200,000 injected doses have barely been exceeded.

Andalusia, in the first place, followed by Catalonia and Madrid, are the Autonomous Communities that have administered the most doses in total, exceeding all the million doses administered.

“There is a significant number of vaccines“, stressed the Minister of Health, who stressed that each week the number of available doses will be increased, thus recognizing the “effort” that all the autonomies are making “They have not stopped vaccinating, even this Easter.”

As he stated, the goal is for “the vaccine to beat the virus in time” and stressed that “each day that passes is a milestone compared to the previous one in the administration of vaccines.” In this way, he ensured that the objective of having vaccinated 33 million Spaniards throughout the summer this “to reach”.