Spain will prepare the Tokyo Games with 15 players in Sierra Nevada

05/27/2021 at 4:36 PM CEST

The Spanish men’s wheelchair basketball team, directed by Oscar Trigo, will perform a concentration from June 27 to July 7 at the High Performance Center of Sierra Nevada (Granada), which will be attended by the fifteen players shortlisted for the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Regarding the previous concentration with 18 players held at the end of March, Alexis Ruiz González (Fundación FDI Las Rozas), Txema Avendaño (Bidaideak Bilbao) and Adrián García Ingelmo (Fundación Vital Zuzenak) will not go to Tokyo.

Julio Alberto Vilas and Alejandro García Ingelmo remain in the call, who have not yet made their debut in an official match with the senior team.

The list of 15 shortlisted players for Tokyo is made up of Alejandro Zarzuela, Fran Lara and Oscar Onrubia (Amiab Albacete); Ignacio Ortega (Alabama WB / USA); Agustín Alejos and Julio Alberto Vilas (Iberconsa Amfiv); Amadou Diallo, Daniel Stix, Pablo Zarzuela and Pablo Lavandeira (Ilunion); Asier García, David Mouriz, Jordi Ruiz and Manuel Enrique Lorenzo Díaz (Bidaideak Bilbao) and Alejandro García Ingelmo (Vital Zuzenak Foundation).

The coaching staff that accompanies the coach Oscar Trigo is made up of Javier López Martínez, Xavier Calvajal Pichel, Franck Joaquín Belén and Jonay Caraballo (assistant coaches), Francisco Javier Rosa Gaspar (physiotherapist), Diego Cabadas Ruiz (mechanic) and Raúl Elia (delegate and team leader).

“We maintain the block of the last European and we are committed to reinforcing rotations with the players we use in the championships at the continental level“, declares Oscar Trigo.

Of the 15 shortlisted players, there are eight (Agustín Alejos, Amadou Diallo, Asier García, Jordi Ruiz, David Mouriz, Daniel Stix and Alejandro and Pablo Zarzuela) who have already played the last Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro 2016, in which Spain achieved the silver by losing in the final with the United States.

For the trip to Tokyo, Oscar Trigo will have to reduce his list to the 12 players who can be registered for the Paralympic Games, which will be played between August 24 and September 5.