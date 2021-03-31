Spain will play with the lesson learned against Kosovo

03/31/2021

On at 10:09 CEST

The Spanish team closes the March FIFA window tonight in La Cartuja with a match in which he returns to have no margin for error against Kosovo. After the opening puncture against Greece in Granada, Spain is forced to win again, as it did on Sunday in extremis in Georgia. The road to the World Cup in Qatar 22 requires adding three at a time.

Spain would be provisionally the leader in case of expiration. It would surpass Sweden by one point, who rests on this day in a group of five teams. In this way, even with one more game, The Red would face its next decisive commitment in Scandinavian lands occupying the first position, which is the only one that gives direct access to the World Cup. The qualifying phase is on hold after the match against Kosovo until September.

Luis Enrique’s main objective is for the team to regain its offensive joy. Green shoots were seen in the second part in Georgia, above all thanks to the contribution of triangle formed by Alba, Pedri and Dani Olmo on the left flank. Lucho, true to his way of understanding football, will make changes, although he could keep this flank that worked so well for him on Sunday to come back.

The possible alignments of Spain-Kosovo

| Sport

Different defense

Where more news can come is in defense. Unai Simón has not given reasons to be substituted -although the coach could reward De Gea-, but on the right side the return of Marcos Llorente after Pedro Porro’s hardships. In the center, the captain Ramos must regain his position after his break in Tbilisi and could follow Eric Garcia at his side, with Alba on the left.

Ahead, Busquets could have continuity and there are several contenders for the interior position such as Koke, the one who was more fit against Grecia, Canales or Thiago.

Gerard Moreno

The most significant change can come in attack where Morata could leave his place to Gerard Moreno. The Villarreal striker is recovered from the muscular discomfort that prevented him from participating in the first two games and could be in the starting elevenMoreno has offered a great performance so far in the national team, with four goals in the nine games he has played for now with La Roja.