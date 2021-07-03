Spain will play its fifth semifinals of the European Championship

07/02/2021

From the initial doubts to the display of resistance and insistence to present his candidacy for the Eurocup. Spain is only two steps away from winning the top continental competition between national teams for the fourth time in its history. With the long-suffering victory on penalties against Switzerland, which despite the elimination has undoubtedly been one of the revelations of the tournament, Luis Enrique’s men have certified their qualification for the last tie before the grand final. Wembley, the scene of the two semifinals and the grand final of the European championship, scheduled for next Sunday, July 11, is already waiting for the ‘Red’.

It will be the fifth time that the National Team dispute the semifinals of the Eurocup. He ‘met’ them in the edition of 1964, the first to win the tournament after knocking down the Soviet Union in the final, played at the Santiago Bernabéu. Exactly two decades laterIn France, the Spanish team also reached the decisive match, although they lost it to the host. The last two appearances of the ‘Red’ in the semifinals of a ‘Euro’ have been experienced recently, in 2008 Y 2012, during the glorious and successful cycle in which a World Cup also reached the showcases of the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.

The four precedents mentioned have a common denominator. Whenever Spain has qualified for the semifinal, they have played the final. In other words: the National Team has never been eliminated in this round. The balance of goals scored and conceded in the matches against Hungary (1964), Denmark (1984), Russia (2008) and Portugal (2012) is from five to two. This does not mean that for the ‘Red’ it was a piece of cake, because in the middle of the rounds they had to overcome a penalty shoot-out. Against Italy, those of Luis Enrique they know they will have to suffer to stay alive. And more considering what they have had to sweat this Friday in Saint Petersburg.

Reach the semi-final of the Eurocup is not synonymous with a title for the Spanish team, but almost. Spain has won the title three of the four times it has ‘slipped’ into the top four. The precedents invite optimism, although now the most difficult remains. Any mistake will be paid dearly.