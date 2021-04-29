Spain will play in Tbilisi with Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belgium and Bulgaria

04/29/2021 at 4:11 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish team will play the group stage of Eurobasket 2022 in Tbilisi with Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belgium and Bulgaria after the draw held this Thursday at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin.

The championship will be played from September 1 to 18, 2022 and the host teams of each of the four venues, in which the group stage will take place, Cologne, Prague, Milan and Tbilisi, had the option of choosing a rival. Germany chose Lithuania, the Czech Republic over Poland, Italy over Estonia and Georgia over Turkey.

The top four of each group will qualify for the round of 16, which will already be played in Berlin, such as the quarterfinals, semi-finals and final.

The result of the draw was as follows:

Group A (Tbilisi): Spain, Russia, Turkey, Georgia, Belgium and Bulgaria.

Group B (Cologne): France, Slovenia, Hungary, Bosnia, Lithuania and Germany.

Group C (Milan): Greece, Croatia, Italy, Ukraine, Great Britain and Estonia.

Group D (Prague): Serbia, Poland, Czech Rep., Finland, Israel and the Netherlands.