Spain will play against Portugal and Lithuania in the Metropolitano and in Butarque

The Spanish soccer team will face Portugal Y Lithuania in two international friendlies prior to the start of the Eurocup. It will be at the Wanda Metropolitano and Butarque respectively, a great opportunity for those from Luis Enrique to prepare the appointment of this summer, a competition that will begin next June 14 for the Spanish.

The national team will receive Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano, stadium of the Atlético de Madrid, next June 4. It will be four days after starting their concentration prior to the Eurocup in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas. The opponent will be very tough: the selection of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno fernandes, Bernardo silva and company is one of the big favorites to lift the title.

For its part, Lithuania will visit the Butarque Stadium, in Leganés, to face Spain on June 8 in the last match before facing the Eurocup. Luis Enrique’s selection will begin against Sweden on the 14th at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville in the European competition. After the debut, Poland Y Slovakia they will await the national team in Group E of this summer’s European Championship.

🏆 ONE MONTH TO GO FOR THE DEBUT OF THE @SEFUTBOL IN THE EURO 💪🏼 This is how @ LUISENRIQUE21 analyzes the rivals 🗣️ “We are favorites in the group, but we have to confirm it with results” # SomosEspaña # SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/MBFsFvNsD6 – Spanish Soccer Team (@SeFutbol) May 14, 2021

With only one month to go before the start of the Eurocup, uncertainty hovers over Luis Enrique’s final list for the competition. The former Barcelona player will have to eat his head to draw up the list of 26 players, which can be 23 if the coach decides. The last test of the Selection will be before Portugal Y Lithuania in two friendly matches prior to the start of the Eurocup.