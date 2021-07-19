Spain will not receive or distribute more doses of AstraZeneca

Health workers hold a vial of AstraZeneca, in a file photo (Photo: Marcus Brandt / Picture Alliance via .)

Goodbye, AstraZeneca. Spain will not receive or distribute doses of this vaccine. This is information that Cadena SER has had access to, confirmed by the Ministry of Health. From this medium they have also specified that the autonomous communities have enough vaccines to complete the immunization of the age group between 60 and 69 years.

In the event that later it is necessary to obtain more doses, the Executive would request them. There is still a million people to complete the vaccination in that age group. The last shipment from AstraZeneca was received more than 15 days ago. In total, 10 million doses have reached Spain, although the Government had initially purchased 31.

Donation to Covax

The remaining vaccines will be donated to the international mechanism Covax, a program by which the doses are distributed in third countries that have not been able to acquire them. The Global Access Fund for Covid-19 Vaccines is made up of an alliance of 190 countries and was launched in 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), the European Commission and the Government of France.

This is news that had already had some indicator. In this sense, last Friday, the Community of Madrid announced that they will return to Health about 200,000 surplus AstraZeneca vaccines, as they no longer have citizens to administer them to.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

